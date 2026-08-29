2 Arrested, 2 Minors Detained In Arunachal Gang-Rape Case

Two adults were arrested, and two minors were detained in connection with the alleged gang rape of a minor girl.

The incident was reported at Diyun Police Station on August 21.

The victim, who is undergoing medical treatment, was evacuated to a hospital after police received information about the incident. Inspector Ongsa Ronrang, Officer-in-Charge of Diyun Police Station, responded to the information and ensured that the girl received medical care and assistance.

Police registered a case under Sections 137(2) and 70(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 4, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The prime accused, a resident of Dumpani, was apprehended on August 23 during the initial phase of the investigation.

Police subsequently launched a sustained search for the remaining suspects. Investigators said the suspects had fled to Delhi and Dehradun before returning to Arunachal Pradesh and hiding in the Deban area.

In the intervening night of August 26 and 27, a police team led by Inspector Ongsa Ronrang, the investigating officer, conducted an overnight operation in Deban.

The team included Constables Toanpen Afi, Kaku Yomgam and Pongkat Bo and operated under the supervision of Miao SDPO Paul Jerang, DySP.

During the operation, one Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) was detained.

Police said intensified searches and sustained pressure subsequently led the remaining accused to surrender before Miao Police Station.

In all, two adult accused, one from Brajapur in Deban and another from Dumpani in Diyun, have been arrested. Two juveniles have also been apprehended in connection with the case.

Diyun Police said it has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards crimes against women and children and that all aspects of the case will be investigated thoroughly. Police said lawful measures would be taken to ensure a fair and expeditious investigation and prosecution.