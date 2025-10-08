2 Army Soldiers Go Missing In Forest In Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag

Two army soldiers have gone missing in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district while on a patrol in an area with thick forest cover.

The two soldiers went missing after losing contact with their formation that was on patrol duty in the Gadol forest in Kokernag. A senior police officer said contact with the soldiers was lost two days ago, and bad weather and snowfall hindered operations to trace them.

Search operations have been launched to trace the soldiers. So far, there is no confirmation that terrorists are behind the two soldiers going missing.

The Gadol forest area has witnessed major encounters and attacks in the past. A fierce gun battle last year claimed the lives of two soldiers and a civilian. Two years ago, a commanding officer of the Army, a Major and a deputy superintendent of police were among five security personnel killed in action.