197 Kg Marijuana Recovered From Ambulance In Tripura: Police

The packets of dry marijuana were hidden in various cavities in the vehicle.

Police recovered 197 kilograms of dry marijuana from an ambulance along Tripura's border with Assam.

"There was specific information about an ambulance being used for the last few days for illegal transportation of ganja. The packets of dry ganja were hidden in various cavities in the vehicle. The weight of the recovered ganja is 197 kilogram," said Krishnadhan Sarkar, officer-in-charge of the Kadamtala police station on Sunday.

Mr Sarkar added the driver and other occupants of the ambulance managed to flee when they were stopped.

The bust operation was carried out along side the Border Security Force (BSF). Police have registered a case, and have launched a search operation for the culprits.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.