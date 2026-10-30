19 Years, 191 Countries And A Bicycle: Extraordinary Journey Of Somen Debnath

Imagine spending nearly two decades on the road, with a bicycle as your only constant companion and the world as your home. For Somen Debnath, who is from South 24 Parganas in West Bengal, this is not a traveller's fantasy but a way of life. He has cycled through 191 countries, crossed continents and battled illness and uncertainty, all while pursuing two missions: Raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and take Indian culture beyond its borders. Debnath says he has spent more than 200,000 km on two wheels and is now on a mission to bring the country's people closer. For this, he is on a nationwide cycling expedition.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Debnath spoke about his remarkable journey, the hardships he encountered along the way and the people and ideas that inspired him to take up this unusual mission.

May 27, 2004: The Journey Begins

Somen Debnath said his journey began on May 27, 2004. Before setting out on his international expedition, he travelled across all 28 states and five Union Territories of India.

Debnath then reached Delhi, where he had the opportunity to meet former President APJ Abdul Kalam and then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Debnath said a meeting with then External Affairs Minister Pranab Mukherjee proved particularly significant.

Following the meeting, he received visas for five countries to begin his international journey, along with Rs 50,000 and five letters of introduction.

From Asia To Europe

Between 2004 and 2009, Debnath travelled through several Asian countries, including Nepal, Tibet, China, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Sri Lanka.

His journey also took him through Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Turkey, Georgia and Bulgaria.

Between 2009 and 2012, he travelled across 48 European countries, and explored 54 countries in Africa and 10 in the Middle East.

From 2015 to 2017, Debnath cycled through 13 countries in South America. In 2018, he travelled across the Caribbean islands and parts of Central America.

In 2019-20, he covered 48 US states before moving on to Canada. His travels also included Russia and China.

Across continents and vastly different cultures, the cyclist continued to pursue his mission. The journey, however, was far from easy, with several challenges testing his determination along the way.

Stranded In China During Covid, Battled Serious Illness

Debnath said one of the most difficult chapters of his journey came during the Covid pandemic, when he was stranded in China.

He said he contracted Covid while in the country and became seriously ill.

Recalling the ordeal, Debnath said he tried drinking hot water during his illness but ended up badly burning his mouth. He was unable to eat anything for around seven to eight days.

But his condition eventually improved, allowing him to resume his journey.

After leaving China, he travelled to South Korea and then New Zealand, where he stayed for nearly a year. He subsequently made his way towards India through Australia and Southeast Asia.

In Mission Mode Since The Age Of 14

Debnath's commitment to HIV/AIDS awareness began long before his international cycling expedition.

He said an incident related to HIV when he was 14 prompted him to take a deeper interest in the subject. He began reading about the disease and understanding the issues surrounding it.

Between the ages of 16 and 20, he worked on awareness initiatives in West Bengal and later expanded his efforts to different parts of the country.

Raising awareness about HIV/AIDS remained an important part of his international expedition. He wanted younger generations to understand the disease, while also helping break the social stigma and hesitation associated with it.

Inspiration: Swami Vivekananda And A Book

Two major influences shaped Debnath's decision to travel around the world on a bicycle: The teachings of Swami Vivekananda and a book by fellow traveller Bimal Mukherjee.

Debnath said Vivekananda's ideas inspired him to explore the world and take the message of Indian culture to people in other countries.

He was also deeply influenced by Mukherjee's book, Do Chakka Duniya (The World on Two Wheels).

Mukherjee had undertaken his travels between 1926 and 1937. Debnath said reading about his experiences inspired him to embark on his own cycling expedition across the world.

His new Mission: 'Punar Milan Bharat'

After travelling across countries and continents, Debnath has now turned his attention to India. He is currently undertaking a nationwide expedition called 'Punar Milan Bharat' (Reuniting India).

The planned route includes cycling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Dwarka to Kamakhya, and Arunachal Pradesh to Mizoram.

Debnath said the campaign has several objectives. These include promoting national unity, encouraging environmental conservation through the message 'One Tree, One Life', and inspiring young people to take an interest in sports.

He aims to complete the expedition within a year.

Debnath Cycles 70-80 Km Every Day

Debnath said he typically cycles between 70 and 80 km a day, although there are occasions when he covers as much as 150 km. He is now trying to maintain a slower pace, as years of cycling have begun to take a toll on his legs, causing pain.

Life on the road has also meant learning to live with very little. His bicycle and the essentials he carries with him have become his home. "I have everything with me. I carry my little mobile home with me, and that is my home."

For Debnath, a bicycle is more than just a means of transport. It is a way to connect with the world, share ideas and take a message to people, one kilometre at a time.

(With inouts from Vivek Shahi)