19-Year-Old Thrashed, Paraded By Family In Madhya Pradesh For Eloping

A 19-year-old tribal woman was thrashed with sticks and paraded by her family for allegedly eloping with a man from a different tribe in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district on Sunday. The police have begun investigations, though no complaint was received, after a video of the incident started circulating on WhatsApp today showing male members of the woman's family punishing her.

The 1 minute 42 seconds long video, shot with a cellphone possibly by one of her tormentors, shows the woman being made to walk down a village road and beaten with sticks while she screams and begs for mercy. Passers-by can be seen ignoring her ordeal and moving on.

The girl is flogged endlessly as she keeps on walking fast on the road in a bid to save herself from the men beating her.

"We got the video through WhatsApp. Few villagers told us that this video was shot in Temachi village which comes under Ambua police station. We have not received any complaint. Only after statements of the woman and her father are recorded, will the police be able to take any further action in the matter," Vipul Shrivastava, the Superintendent of Police of Alirajpur, said.

In June, in this very district, a young girl and boy from different tribes were tied through separate wooden poles and flogged by the girl's family and villagers for falling in love.

