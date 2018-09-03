180 Tourists Rescued From Mussoorie's Kempty Falls After Heavy Rains

The tourists had been left stranded after downpour on Sunday evening and were rescued by the police and SDRF personnel.

All India | | Updated: September 03, 2018 20:20 IST
New Tehri: 

Around 180 tourists stranded at the Kempty Falls near Mussoorie were rescued after it was flooded due to a spell of heavy rain even as the popular tourist spot has been temporarily closed for public.

"The Kempty Falls was flooded suddenly due to heavy rain on Sunday evening, leaving around 180 tourists stranded at the popular tourist spot near Mussoorie," Kempty police station in-charge Prakash Pokhriyal said.

"The flooding of the waterfalls and the lake beneath it, which crossed the danger mark due to incessant showers, had breached the road used by pedestrians to reach the spot and besides inundating the roadside shops and stalls," he said.

However, all the stranded tourists were safely rescued by police and SDRF personnel, the officer said.

Kempty Falls has been temporarily closed for tourists in view of the MeT department's prediction of heavy rains in various parts of the state over the next 24 hours, he said. 

