Dramatic Surge In Kempty Falls Of Uttarakhand After Heavy Rain

Tourists were evacuated from the Kempty falls of Uttarakhand after it saw a dramatic rush of water in the evening on Sunday. Uttarakhand has been witnessing heavy rainfall since yesterday evening.

Tourists were rescued with the help of police after there was a sudden rise in water flow due to incessant rains in the state. Water had even entered the local shops around the area.

The 40-ft waterfall in Mussoorie had seen a rise in water level on July 27 as well when continuous rainfall had crippled normal life in the state. Earlier in July, the waterfall was closed due to heavy rainfall.

The MeT department had predicted heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The heavy rainfall has caused widespread damage in Uttar Pradesh with 16 people reported dead in 16 districts of the state in 48 hours. The most affected in the state was Shahjahanpur and the Airforce had to rush in choppers from Gwalior to help with evacuation.

The floods in Uttar Pradesh come weeks after the devastating floods that brought Kerala to its knees.