18-Year-Old Woman Kidnapped In Assam Found Inside Sack At Railway Station

An 18-year-old woman who was allegedly kidnapped during a morning walk in Assam's Dibrugarh district was rescued from inside a sack at Tinsukia Railway Station on Monday.

The victim was taking her routine morning walk near PN Road in Dibrugarh's Shantipara area when unidentified accused allegedly forced her into a vehicle and fled from the scene. The sudden disappearance triggered panic among family members and residents, who immediately alerted the police.

Hours later, the case took a turn when a vigilant passenger at Tinsukia Railway Station noticed a suspicious sack lying unattended on one of the platforms. Sensing something unusual, the individual alerted railway authorities.

Officials discovered the young woman trapped inside the sack. Railway Police and local law enforcement personnel rushed to the spot and safely rescued her before shifting her for medical examination and treatment.

Investigators are now piecing together the sequence of events and probing the motive behind the alleged kidnapping.

A massive search operation has been launched by Dibrugarh Police to identify and arrest those responsible. Surveillance footage from key locations, including railway stations and surrounding areas, is being examined as part of the investigation.

Police officials have assured that all efforts are being made to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Dibrugarh Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said CCTV footage from the railway station and other areas is being scrutinised. Further updates will be provided soon because our investigation is in a preliminary stage.