17 Students Hospitalised In Ajmer After Consuming Milk During Mid-Day Meal

The children who were hospitalised are stable now, the Chief Medical Health Officer said

Seventeen students of a government school in Ajmer have been hospitalised after consuming milk served during the mid-day meal on Saturday.

The students from Arjun Pura Khalsa School were hospitalised after they complained of nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach cramps. Their condition is stable now.

Speaking to ANI, KK Seni, Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) said, "Seventeen children were rushed to the hospital but they are stable now. The Food Safety Officer was sent to take the food samples of the meal. The medical team is present at the location. A total of 80 students are being screened. Further probe is on."

Arjun Pura village headman Shakti Rawat has demanded strict action against school authorities for negligence.