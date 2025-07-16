25 Students Fall Ill After Consuming Mid-Day Meal In Karnataka School

At least 25 students fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal at the Government Lower Primary School in Karnataka.

The school is situated in Maradgi village in the Jevargi taluk of Kalaburagi district.

As per the reports, shortly after lunch, the students began experiencing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea, raising suspicion of food poisoning.

The affected children were immediately taken to the Ganwar Primary Health Centre for treatment. Some of the children were later shifted to the Jevargi Taluk Hospital for further medical care.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.



