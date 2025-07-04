Watch: Doctor Performs Surgery On 8-Foot Long Cobra In Rajasthan

Showing no fear of being bitten by a poisonous snake, a doctor in Rajasthan conducted life-saving surgery on a reptile with serious injuries.

The eight-foot-long cobra was found in Ajmer by Naresh Kumar and team in an injured condition. They rescued the snake and took it to the veterinary hospital.

With careful and deft hands, Dr Mayank examined the snake and patiently cleaned its wounds. He then went on to treat the part where the skin was severed by applying around 20 stitches.

Dispelling myths about snake attacks on humans, Mr Kumar said that snakes are afraid of humans and keep a distance from them, only choosing to attack if something touches their body or if they detect human movement. He added that during the monsoon season, snakes tend to enter residential areas, causing panic.

In cases of rescue of snakes and in the specific case of the cobra that was operated on, the reptile is released into forests.

With inputs from Pawan Ataria