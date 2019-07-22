166 Dead In Assam, Bihar Floods, Around 1.11 Crore Affected

In Bihar, 72.78 lakh people form 12 districts of the state have been hit (File Photo)

Floods continued to wreak havoc in Bihar and Assam, with around 1.11 crore people impactedin the two eastern states where the number of dead reached 166 on Sunday.

The number of dead climbed to 64 in Assam and 102 in Bihar, with five more casualties being reported in each of the two states since Saturday.

In Bihar, 72.78 lakh people form 12 districts of the state have been hit by the calamity while in Assam 38.37 lakh people were affected in 18 of its 33 districts.

According to the disaster management department, all the fresh deaths in Bihar were reported from Madhubani district, which accounted for 23 casualties.

With 27 deaths, Sitamarhi remained the worst-affected by the flash floods, which hit the state in the wake of torrential rains in Nepal's Terai region last week.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited relief camps in Sitamarhi and Darbhanga districts.

In Assam, of the five fresh deaths, two were reported from Morigaon district and one each from Dhemaji, Goalpara and Kamrup districts, according to the Assam State Disaster Management

Authority (ASDMA).

Flood water, however, receded in five districts of the north eastern state and the displaced people returned to their kuchcha houses to find most of their dwellings swept away by the torrential rains.

