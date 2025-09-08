"Unwell" Congress MP Tariq Anwar Carried By Villagers For Flood Inspection In Bihar

Congress MP Tariq Anwar got a piggyback ride in Bihar's Katihar during a 'flood inspection' drive. In a viral video, villagers can be seen wading through a waterlogged field while carrying Mr Anwar on their backs, who was there to inspect a flood-hit area. While the video has given room to a political row, Congress has come out in support of its minister and is defending by saying that Mr Anwar was "unwell."

Tariq Anwar, Congress MP from Katihar, was on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, inspecting the impact of the flood. Mr Anwar used various modes of transport, including a tractor and a boat, to commute and inspect the region and meet people hit by the flood. But in one of the videos, Mr Anwar is seen being carried by villagers.

Katihar District Congress President Sunil Yadav said villagers themselves picked up the minister due to his ill health. Speaking to NDTV, Mr Yadav said, "We used a tractor, boat and bike to travel. During the inspection, our truck got stuck in the mud, and we had to walk around 2 km. It was extremely hot and Mr Anwar was feeling unwell; his head was spinning. As soon as he expressed this, the villagers picked him, purely out of love, and walked around."

In a video, a villager is seen carrying Mr Anwar on his back while others hold him from the back, ensuring he doesn't fall. A police officer is also visibly supporting the gesture.

Mr Anwar shared pictures and videos from the inspection drive on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and said that he stands with the families affected by the flood. He also appealed to the government for immediate relief.

In one of the pictures shared by Mr Anwar, he can be seen walking while a police officer and another man hold umbrellas, providing him with shade. In another video, he and a bunch of men are seen sitting on a tractor with everyone holding umbrellas.

Bihar remains critical with the Ganga, Kosi, Gandak and Ghagra rivers maintaining severe flood levels.