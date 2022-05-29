16-Year-Old Girl's Body Found Inside Well With Hands Tied, 2 Arrested: UP Cops

Police recovered the girl's body from a well on May 27. (Representational)

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl in this district, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said the arrests were made on the basis of complaint lodged by the father of the victim.

The arrested accused were identified as Vishnu Kahar and Pradeep Swarnkar.

According to the police complaint, the men knew the minor and were involved in her murder.

The said the girl left her home to attend the nature's call on the night of May 14. The following day, her family members lodged a missing complaint.

Police recovered the girl's body from a well on May 27. The body was found with hands tied and inside a sack.

The matter is being investigated and the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)