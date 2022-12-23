3 Army Officers, 13 Soldiers Killed After Army Truck Falls Into Gorge In Sikkim

Sixteen soldiers, including three officers, were killed Friday after the army truck they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Sikkim, the army said in a statement.

The truck was part of a 3-vehicle convoy, said the army, that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu.

"Enroute at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn. A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated," the Army said.

The Army added that it stands with the bereaved families in this hour of loss.

"Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.