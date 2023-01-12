15-Year-Old Gangraped In Ghaziabad, Had Left Home After Fight With Mother

The medical examination of the girl has confirmed rape, police said. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl who left home after an argument with her mother was allegedly raped by two men in Ghaziabad, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been arrested, they said.

The incident happened on Tuesday when the teenage girl left her home after an argument with her mother, they said. The accused men, who were sitting inside an e-rickshaw, offered a lift to the girl. They took her inside an under-construction building and raped her, a police officer told PTI.

After this, they arranged for her to go to Delhi by bus at around 10.30 pm, he said.

As the victim did not have money, she got off the bus where the police patrolling team saw her.

After a complaint was filed by the victim's family, a case was registered against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

The medical examination of the girl has confirmed rape, they said, adding the accused were arrested on Wednesday near the railway road in Ghaziabad.

They were produced before a local court on Thursday and were sent to jail, they said. The e-rickshaw has also been impounded, the SHO said.

