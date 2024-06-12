15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed To Death In Delhi: Cops

According to police, it is suspected to be an issue of personal enmity. (Representational)

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death by unidentified people near his house in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Tuesday, police said.

The victim, Manish Kumar, was found dead in H Block in the evening, they said.

His family members took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival, the police said. A police officer said that prima facie, it is suspected to be an issue of personal enmity but the probe is being conducted from all possible angles.

The police have recorded statements of all the family members of the victim and also collected CCTV footage from the area, they said.

Kumar's father Darshan Lal told reporters that they are not aware of any personal enmity he might have had with anyone.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)