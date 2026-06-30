15 Injured In Fire In Naphtha-Carrying Pipeline At Haldia Refinery In Bengal

- A fire broke out in a naphtha pipeline at Haldia Refinery early Tuesday morning
- At least 15 people were injured, with some in critical condition from burn injuries
- Thick black smoke was seen rising as flames erupted between 4:00 am and 5:00 am
A massive fire broke out in a naphtha-carrying pipeline at the Haldia Refinery in West Bengal early Tuesday morning, leaving at least 15 people injured.
The incident occurred between 4:00 am and 5:00 am, when flames suddenly erupted from the pipeline. The fire was so intense that several workers present in the area suffered burn injuries.
🔴#BREAKING | 15 Injured In Fire In A Naphtha-Carrying Pipeline At Haldia Refinery In Bengalhttps://t.co/Kz3CL37msr— NDTV (@ndtv) June 30, 2026
NDTV's @RittickMondal joins @ParmeshwarBawa with more details pic.twitter.com/xodu5RxYgw
In the visuals obtained, thick plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky as people struggled to douse the flames.
Haldia, West Bengal: A fire broke out in a naphtha pipeline at the Haldia Refinery. Several workers sustained burn injuries after the blaze erupted and were rushed to Haldia Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. Some of the injured are reported to be in critical condition. The… pic.twitter.com/zuKReRz54a— IANS (@ians_india) June 30, 2026
Local residents and factory authorities rushed to the spot soon after learning of the incident. The injured were rescued and taken to the Haldia Sub-divisional Hospital. The condition of some of the injured is reported to be critical.
Naphtha is a highly flammable liquid fuel made from crude oil in a refinery and is the main component of fuel oil production, such as gasoline and kerosene.
Factory authorities have not yet disclosed how the accident occurred. Further details are awaited.
(With inputs from agencies)
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