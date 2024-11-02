3 Children Killed After Fire Breaks Out In House In West Bengal: Cops

The incident took place in Uluberia town on the occasion of Kali Puja. (Representational)

Three children lost their lives after a fire broke out in a house in West Bengal's Howrah, a fire officer said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Uluberia town on the occasion of Kali Puja.

Upon receiving the information about the fire, two fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

Divisional Fire Officer of Howrah, Ranjan Kumar Ghosh said that the charred bodies of three children (9 years old, 4 years old and 2.5 years old) have been recovered and sent to the hospital for further medical procedures.

"We received information about a fire in a house. Two fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot as soon as the information was received. The fire has been extinguished but three children (9 yr old, 4 yr old and 2.5 yr old) lost their lives in this incident. The charred bodies were recovered from the house and it has been sent to the hospital for the post-mortem. The fire tenders did their work effectively otherwise more houses could have burnt in this incident," he said.

