15 Illegal Mosques Sealed In Arunachal Amid Unauthorised Settlement Row

The Arunachal Pradesh government has initiated action against unauthorised mosque structures in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), sealing all 15 identified sites following concerns raised by indigenous groups over illegal settlements and demographic changes in the state.

The move comes amid mounting pressure from the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO), which has been campaigning against alleged illegal encroachments and unauthorised religious structures. The organisation had earlier enforced a 24-hour bandh across the capital region and has threatened further agitation if its demands are not fully addressed.

Addressing the media on Thursday, state government spokesperson and Education Minister P.D. Sona said the issue was first brought to the government's notice during a meeting between APIYO representatives and Chief Minister Pema Khandu in January this year.

Following the meeting, the government directed district authorities to identify structures allegedly built without required permissions. An official survey subsequently identified 15 unauthorised mosque structures within the Capital Complex area.

According to Sona, district authorities completed legal proceedings before sealing or vacating 12 of the identified structures. The remaining three cases were reviewed during another meeting between the Chief Minister and APIYO leaders on June 1, after which action was taken against those sites as well.

"The concerns that prompted the proposed bandh have already been addressed through lawful administrative measures," Sona said, expressing hope that the organisation would reconsider any further shutdown calls in the interest of public convenience.

The issue has triggered broader discussions in Arunachal Pradesh regarding illegal immigration, demographic shifts and the protection of indigenous tribal communities. State officials have acknowledged that the porous interstate and international borders remain a challenge and require continued monitoring.

The controversy follows a high-level consultative meeting convened by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in May, where representatives of student bodies, tribal organisations, civil society groups, legal experts and political parties deliberated on issues related to indigenous rights, demographic concerns and the regulation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to safeguarding the interests of indigenous communities while addressing concerns over illegal immigration and demographic changes. He noted that such challenges were not unique to Arunachal Pradesh and reflected wider national concerns regarding border management, cultural preservation and internal security.

The state government has also agreed in principle to several key demands raised by stakeholders, including the creation of a dedicated department for the administration and regulation of the ILP system. Officials said the proposed department would strengthen monitoring mechanisms and improve implementation of existing regulations.

Authorities maintain that protecting Arunachal Pradesh's tribal identity, cultural heritage and constitutional safeguards remains a priority, while ensuring that all actions are carried out within the framework of law.