15 Deer Killed By Stray Dogs At Chhattisgarh Animal Rescue Centre

As many as 15 deer were killed after a pack of stray dogs attacked them inside an enclosure at an animal rescue centre in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, officials said on Sunday.

The forest department has suspended four officials, including a deputy ranger and three forest guards, for alleged negligence in connection with the incident that occurred at Sanjay Van Vatika in Ambikapur on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The forest department manages Sanjay Van Vatika, and visitors are also allowed inside the facility, which is similar to a zoo.

A pack of four to five stray dogs entered the park from the adjoining forest and breached the deer enclosure, Surguja Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Abhishek Jogawat said.

Fourteen deer, including spotted deer, barking deer, and four-horned antelope, died in the attack on Saturday, while one critically injured animal succumbed to its injuries on Sunday. The deaths were due to dog bites, he confirmed.

Following postmortem examinations, the carcasses were disposed of by burning according to prescribed procedures, the official said.

Chief Conservator of Forests (Surguja Circle) Dilraj Prabhakar has suspended Deputy Ranger Ashok Sinha, who was also in charge of the park, along with forest guards Mamta Porte, Pratima Lakra, and Bindu Singh for alleged negligence, he said.

Ambikapur Forest Ranger Akshapalak Rishi has also been issued a notice and asked to respond within five days, failing which, further action will be taken.

"An inquiry team led by the Sub-Divisional Officer (Forest), Ambikapur, has been constituted to probe the incident. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty," Jogawat said.

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