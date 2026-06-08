14-Year-Old Gujarat Girl Collapses While Playing, Heart Attack Suspected

A 14-year-old was running around with fellow teenagers, enjoying her post-meal playtime, when she collapsed and fell to the ground. The girl, identified as Anandi Modi, was rushed to the hospital, where she died during treatment. Preliminary reports suspect the girl died of a heart attack.

Anandi Modi, a resident of Jamnagar in Gujarat, had gone to her maternal uncle's house in Rajkot during the Purushottam month (sacred extra lunar month) and summer vacations.

On Sunday evening, the family went out for a meal at a restaurant.

After her meal, Anandi decided to play with other children on the restaurant premises. The children were running around, trying to catch hold of one another, when Anandi slowed down and collapsed.

In a video of the incident, Anandi is seen running and collapsing before she could come to a stop.

The teenager is suspected to have suffered a heart attack. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

A similar case was reported from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh back in December 2024, when a 14-year-old boy suffered a heart attack while running for a sports competition at his school.

While practicing for the sports competition, the boy, Mohit Chaudhary, ran around two rounds with his friends before collapsing.

Mohit's friends informed his family, who rushed him to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared him dead.

In another similar incident, a 20-year-old girl, identified as Mamata, also died after she suffered a heart attack while running in the Arrana village of Aligarh in November 2024.

(With inputs from Divyesh Vayeda)