21,310 Cups Of Tea, Kaju Katli, Jalebi: Gujarat Demolition Drive's Rs 27-Lakh Snack Bill

A controversy has erupted within the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) after details of expenditure incurred during the Jangleshwar demolition drive came under scrutiny. The newly constituted political board has ordered a review after bills worth more than Rs 3 crore were generated for logistical arrangements during the multi-day civic operation.

One of the proposals that has drawn the most attention is a refreshment bill of Rs 27.2 lakh. According to documents submitted to the corporation, the expenditure includes 21,310 cups of tea, 13,390 special lunch plates and food items such as kaju katli, jalebi and khajur rolls.

Officials told the civic body that the refreshments, including sweets, were served to personnel deployed during the operation as well as around 190 media personnel during press briefings at the site.

The expenditure on drinking water has also come under scrutiny. A separate bill of Rs 12.4 lakh was raised for bottled mineral water supplied to nearly 4,800 personnel deployed during the demolition drive. Another Rs 9.94 lakh has been claimed for temporary tents and shelter arrangements.

According to officials examining the bills, the corporation was charged Rs 8 for each 200 ml bottle of mineral water through a rate contract. Identical premium round bottles cost less than three rupees wholesale and five rupees at standard retail stores.

Other expenditure under review includes around Rs 22 lakh claimed for videography, drone surveillance and camera services during the operation.

The Standing Committee has also sought explanations over the routing of expenditure. According to officials, meal expenses were processed through the Flower and Garden Department, while bills related to drinking water and tent arrangements were routed through the Cultural Department. The committee is examining whether established financial procedures were followed.

Pending payments relating to the demolition drive have been put on hold.

The Standing Committee has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a detailed audit of the expenditure and examine whether there were any irregularities in procurement, billing or approval processes.