US Man Dies From Heart Attack While Disposing Girlfriend's Body After Murder

A US man died from a heart attack while trying to discard his girlfriend's body after killing her. Daniel Robbins, 44, fatally strangled Jessi Folds, 47, in a grisly murder and was attempting to dispose of her body in Lanett, Alabama, about 80 miles northeast of Montgomery, on June 10. The authorities found Robbins and Folds dead next to each other, with a vehicle lying abandoned nearby.

"On June 10, 2026, at approximately 12:20 p.m., Chambers County deputies were dispatched to County Road 86 in reference to a vehicle parked on the roadway. Upon arrival, deputies located a dead white female and white male in a wooded area near the vehicle," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

"Agents from the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and Chambers County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and are handling the investigation."

An autopsy by Alabama forensic sciences confirmed Folds was strangled, according to a report in The Guardian. Authorities believe Robbins died while trying to dispose of her body.

"He died of a heart attack while doing it," 5th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mike Segrest said. "Their bodies were right there together."

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Domestic Violence

Segrest said the investigators suspected that Robbins may have killed Folds as an act of domestic violence. The incident may have transpired the previous night as the abandoned vehicle was still running when authorities arrived on the spot.

Segrest added that there was no evidence to suggest where the strangulation took place. However, he believed it was a domestic incident.

Robbins' ex-wife revealed that he had a pre-existing heart condition. Folds was found with her hands raised over her head, while Robbins was found in a fetal position

Folds was a mother of three adult sons, while Robbins had a daughter.