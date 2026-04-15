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14-Year-Old Gives Birth; Case Filed Against Newborn's Father: Police

A 14-year-old girl gave birth to a son on Tuesday at the district hospital in Pithoragarh, following which a case was registered against the father of the newborn, officials said.

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14-Year-Old Gives Birth; Case Filed Against Newborn's Father: Police
The police said that a case has been registered against the newborn's father. (Representational)

A 14-year-old girl gave birth to a son on Tuesday at the district hospital in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, following which a case was registered against the father of the newborn, officials said.

L S Khati, Chairman of the Child Welfare Committee — a state government body responsible for the care of needy children in the Pithoragarh district — stated that the pregnant girl was in severe labour pain. Assuming the responsibility of her guardian, the committee signed the necessary consent forms, allowing doctors to perform a surgical procedure.

Khati further informed that a case has been registered against the newborn's father at the Munsyari Police Station under Sections 64(1), 87, and 5/6 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Justice Code), as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to information received, a young man, who claimed to be the infant's father, works in Pune.

The minor girl informed the committee that her parents had separated when she was very young. Last year, she became involved with this young man and moved to Pune, where she subsequently became pregnant.

Khati stated that after the minor's discharge from the hospital, the girl and her newborn will be placed in a special adoption agency, where they will receive care and support until the girl reaches the age of 18

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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