125 New Covid Cases In Delhi Today, Highest In 6 Months

Delhi recorded 125 fresh cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, which is the highest in six months. With 624 active cases, the national capital now has the highest number of Covid patients in five months. The test positivity rate has touched 0.2% for three straight days now and the recovery rate is 98.21%.

No new Covid deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, and 58 patients were discharged during this duration. The total number of deaths due to the virus in Delhi is 25,102, with a Covid death rate of 1.74%.

289 patients are in home isolation. The total number of Covid cases in Delhi is 14,42,515.

63,313 Covid tests (56,511 RT-PCR and 6,802 Antigen) have been done in 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in the national capital to 3,21,64,981.

184 containment zones have also been identified.

As Omicron cases steadily rise in the national capital, the Delhi government today banned all gatherings to celebrate Christmas and New Year. All cultural events and other gatherings have been prohibited, according to an order by the DDMA.

Delhi has recorded 57 Omicron cases so far, the highest among all states and union territories in India. A total of 213 cases of the highly contagious strain of Covid have been detected in India.