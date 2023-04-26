Delhi Reports 7 Covid Deaths, Highest So Far In 2023; 1,040 Fresh Cases

The number of active cases in the national capital stands at 4,708. (File)

Delhi reported seven fatalities on Wednesday, the highest so far this year, and registered 1,040 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity of 21.16 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's Health department.

The addition of the fresh cases takes the national capital's overall infection tally to 20,36,196 while the death count has risen to 26,613.

In three of the seven fatalities, Covid was not the primary reason of death while the finding of infection was incidental in two. Complete case sheets of the two other fatalities are awaited from hospitals, the department said.

The number of active cases in the national capital stands at 4,708. Of the total, 3,384 patients are in home isolation, it said.

The fresh cases emerged from 4,915 tests, including 3,741 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

