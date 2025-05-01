Advertisement
12 Of 48 Maharashtra Government Departments Score 100% In 100-Day Report Card

Devendra Fadnavis, after taking charge as chief minister in December last year, had set a 100-day programme for each department, setting ambitious targets.

Read Time: 1 min
12 Of 48 Maharashtra Government Departments Score 100% In 100-Day Report Card
Ten departments have achieved between 60 and 79 per cent of their targets.
Mumbai:

A dozen of the 48 Maharashtra Government departments have scored a perfect 100 in their 100-day report card, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Thursday.

Mr Fadnavis, after taking charge as chief minister in December last year, had set a 100-day programme for each department, setting ambitious targets.

As many as 18 other departments have achieved more than 80 per cent of their targets in the 100-day period, Mr Fadnavis said on X.

Ten departments have achieved between 60 and 79 per cent of their targets, while eight departments have recorded below 60 per cent target achievement, he said.

The departments with 100 per cent target completion include water resources, home, rural development, animal husbandry, ports, higher and technical education, labour, textiles, cultural affairs, mining, dairy development and employment guarantee scheme.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Maharashtra Government, Devendra Fadnavis
