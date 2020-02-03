108 PFI Members Involved In Anti-CAA Protests Arrested In 4 Days: UP Police

"This is just the beginning. We will get to the roots of the organisation," Additional Chief Secretary said.

The arrests are in addition to the 25 made earlier, an official said. (Representational)

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 108 members of the Popular Front of India in the last four days for their alleged involvement in protests against the anti-citizenship law, a senior official said on Monday.

The arrests are in addition to the 25 made earlier, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters.

"This is just the beginning. We will get to the roots of the organisation. A probe is also going on about their financial dealings. We are in touch with central agencies and are sharing information with them," he said.

