100-Rupee Coin With Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Portrait To Be Launched Soon

A new 100-rupee coin with the image of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be launched soon, an official statement said today. The coin will weigh 35 grams.

One side of the coin will have a portrait of Atal Bihari Vajpayee with his name inscribed in the Devanagari script as well as English. The years 1924 and 2018 will be inscribed at the bottom of his picture. The numbers are his birth and death years.

The other side of the coin will bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with "Satyameva Jayate" inscribed below in the Devanagari script. The word "Bharat" will be inscribed on its left periphery in the Devanagari script and "India" will be on the right in English. Below the Lion Capitol will be the rupee symbol and the denominational value of 100.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on August 16 this year at the age of 93. He was the prime minister of the country for 13 days in 1996, 13 months in 1998 and for almost six years from 1999.

In his honour, various places have been renamed after him. Four Himalayan peaks have been named after him. Chhattisgarh's Naya Raipur has also been renamed to Atal Nagar.

The Uttarakhand government has also decided to rename Dehradun airport after the former prime minister. Lucknow's famous 'Hazratganj Chauraha' will be renamed after him as 'Atal Chowk'.