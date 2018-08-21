In Honour Of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Naya Raipur To Be Renamed 'Atal Nagar'

After a cabinet meeting in Raipur, Raman Singh announced that along with renaming of Naya Raipur, the Bilaspur University, a medical college, state capital expressway and the under-construction Central Park will be named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

All India | | Updated: August 21, 2018 18:29 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh announced Naya Raipur smart city will be renamed 'Atal Nagar'

Raipur: 

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Tuesday announced that Naya Raipur smart city, will be renamed 'Atal Nagar' in honour of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on August 16 in New Delhi.

After a cabinet meeting in Raipur, Mr Singh announced that along with renaming of Naya Raipur, the Bilaspur University, a medical college, state capital expressway and the under-construction Central Park will be named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

On November 1, which is observed as the foundation day of the state, the government will also give awards to honour people who have rendered service to the society. The awards will be called as 'Atal Sushashan Awards'.

