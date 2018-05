A 10-year-old mentally ill girl was raped by a man from her village (Representational)

In another incident in Odisha, a 10-year-old mentally ill girl was raped by a man from her village. The shameful incident happened in Sahara village of Balasore district of the state.The girl's mother has lodged a complaint at the Baliapal police station.The 10-year-old girl's mother has lodged a complaint with the Baliapal police station. The accused is absconding. A few days ago, a seven-year-old girl was raped in Purusottampur village in Odisha. The accused was arrested. In another incident, another seven-year-old was allegedly raped by her tutor in Ambapada village of Kendrapara district.