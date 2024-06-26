10 Passengers Arrested Over Smuggling Gold Worth Nearly Rs 8 Crore At Chennai Airport

The 10 passengers were arrested under the relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962 (Representational)

Nearly 12 kilograms of gold worth Rs 7.58 crore was recovered at the Chennai airport and 10 air passengers were arrested in this connection, the Customs department said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific information from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Customs officials intercepted 10 passengers who arrived from Dubai and Abu Dhabi on July 24.

Initial examination of the passengers revealed that they were in possession of gold biscuits in their baggage and also in paste form concealed in their under garments, an official release from the Principal Commissioner of Customs R Srinivasa Naik said.

The 10 passengers were arrested and the precious metal worth Rs 7.58 crore was retrieved from them under the relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962, the release added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)