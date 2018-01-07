10 Killed After Truck Hits 3-Wheeler, Car In Uttar Pradesh The police said that the number of deaths might rise.

At least 10 people were today killed and one was critically injured after a speeding truck hit a three-wheeler, crushing a car and some passers-by in UP's Firozabad, police said.



The accident took place around 4 pm when the truck, travelling from Agra to Kanpur, lost its balance after taking a sharp right turn on the busy national highway and hit and fell on a three-wheeler, a car and some passers-by, Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar told PTI.



The police officer said that the number of deaths might rise. He added that the critically injured person was admitted to a hospital and might be referred to Agra.



The driver of the truck was absconding, police said, adding that further investigation was on.



