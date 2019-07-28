Advantage BJP As 14 Karnataka Rebels Disqualified Day Before Trust Vote

Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified 11 Congress and 3 JDS lawmakers today

Eleven rebel lawmakers of the Congress and three from HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular were disqualified by Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar today. The move brings down the majority mark in the assembly within the reach of the newly formed BJP government, which is expected to face a trust vote in the state assembly tomorrow.

On Thursday, the Speaker had disqualified three lawmakers. Today's disqualifications bring down the strength of the House to 208, and the majority mark slides to 105 - a number the BJP currently has.

Mr Ramesh, whose office extends till a new Speaker is chosen, said he would not resign. "I will do my duty," he said.

All the lawmakers have been disqualified from the assembly till the end of its term, which calls for by-elections in all 16 constituencies.

The BJP had staked claim to power after the coalition government of the Congress and HD Kumaraswamy failed the trust vote last week. The coalition could scrape up only 99 votes against the BJP's 105.

The test of strength took place after 13 lawmakers of the Congress and three from the JDS resigned and two Independent lawmakers who were supporting the government switched sides earlier this month.

Senior BJP leader GT Devegowda has said that a few JD(S) legislators, who met HD Kumaraswamy on Friday, suggested providing external support to the BJP government. The JDS has denied the allegations.

