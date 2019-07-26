BJP's BS Yediyurappa Takes Oath As Karnataka Chief Minister For Fourth Time

BS Yediyurappa was administered oath by Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan

Bengaluru: The BJP's BS Yediyurappa was sworn in for the fourth time as Karnataka Chief Minister on Friday, three days after the fall of the 14-month-old Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition in a test of strength. Mr Yediyurappa has to prove his majority by July 31. His BJP, with the support of 106 lawmakers, is six short of a majority but Mr Yediyurappa says he is "101%" confident of winning. BJP chief Amit Shah reportedly gave his go-ahead to Mr Yediyurappa after Karnataka leaders assured that rebel lawmakers whose resignations brought down the Congress-JDS government of HD Kumaraswamy will back the BJP.