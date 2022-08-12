10 Covid Deaths In Delhi In 24 Hours, 2,136 New Cases

Delhi on Thursday reported 2,726 fresh COVID-19 cases and six fatalities due to Covid. (File)

Delhi on Friday reported 2,136 new Covid cases and 10 deaths due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 15.02 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

This is the tenth consecutive day when the capital logged more than 2,000 cases in a day.

Delhi on Thursday reported 2,726 fresh COVID-19 cases and six fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 14.38 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here

While on Wednesday, Delhi had reported eight fatalities due to the coronavirus infection, the highest in nearly 180 days, and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent.

