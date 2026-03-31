1 Killed, Several Feared Trapped As Factory Building Collapses In Ludhiana

An 18-year-old worker was killed and his teenage sister injured when a matchstick factory building collapsed following a powerful explosion in Jodha village near Ludhiana on Tuesday evening. The blast was heard from a considerable distance, causing panic among residents in the surrounding area.

Fifteen people were inside the premises at the time of the explosion. According to the victim's father, he and his son were both working at the factory when a sudden gust of wind cut the power supply. Then, a fire broke out suddenly and a cylinder exploded, causing the entire building to come down.

It remains unclear whether a short circuit triggered the accident.

Mohammad, 18, died when the roof collapsed, while his 16-year-old sister sustained a head injury. Their father said this was the first time the family had travelled to Ludhiana for work. The owner of the factory was not present when the incident occurred.

Four people were injured in total and taken to the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana for treatment. Reports indicate that two or three families had been living inside the factory compound.

Fire brigade units and ambulances arrived at the scene shortly after the blast. Fire Officer Rajinder said a distress call was received at 8:20 pm, reporting an explosion and building collapse near the government school in Jodha village.

"We arrived with our team, and a fire brigade unit from Mullanpur also reached the spot. When we arrived, the villagers were already actively engaged in rescue operations," he said.