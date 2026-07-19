1 Dead, Vehicles Swept Away As Flash Floods Hit J&K's Rajouri

Relentless hours of torrential rain triggered a devastating flash flood in Jammu's Rajouri district early Sunday, sending rivers into a fury and submerging large parts of the border town.

Within minutes, swollen rivers breached their banks, inundating low-lying areas and leaving a trail of destruction. The new bus stand lay in ruins, dozens of vehicles were swept away by the raging currents, and many others remained submerged. Tragically, the body of a woman who had gone missing was also recovered.

All major rivers in the district - Darhali, Khandli, Suktoh and Jamola - were in spate, flowing dangerously close to or above the danger mark. The deluge turned streets into torrents and forced hundreds of residents to flee to safety.

Worst Hit Areas

The Darhali River breached a flood protection wall near Bela Colony, unleashing a surge of water into the new bus stand. Dozens of vehicles parked there were either washed away or left marooned in muddy waters.

The slum settlement near Abdullah Bridge bore the brunt of the fury, with floodwaters forcing over 48 families to abandon their homes.

Localities near Tariq Bridge were also inundated, prompting police to respond to multiple distress calls and help residents evacuate to higher ground.

Rescue And Relief Underway

Rescue and relief teams, supported by the local administration, worked through the night to evacuate affected families. The police control room has been activated to deal with any situation on the ground.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he has been tracking the situation in Rajouri town and surrounding areas since first light on Sunday.

In a statement, Abdullah said he is in touch with local MLAs and that protecting lives remains the administration's top priority.

He assured that the government will provide all possible aid to families affected by the heavy rains and flash floods.

Weather Warning

The Meteorological Department has issued an advisory predicting moderate to heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir until July 23. Authorities have urged people to remain vigilant and have set up control rooms to monitor the situation.