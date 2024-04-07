Video: Oil Tanker Overturns, Catches Fire In Himachal, 1 Dead

The incident took place at Tahliwala Kaswa in Himachal Pradesh's Una district

A person was killed while eight others suffered injuries when an oil tanker overturned and caught fire here on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place in Tahliwala Kaswa village in the Haroli area here during which 15 shops were destroyed and several vehicles got damaged, according to the state emergency operation centre.

The fire has now been brought under control, the centre said.

हरोली विधानसभा के टाहलीवाल बाजार में तेल टैंकर पलटने से अग्निकांड पेश आया।



हादसे में एक व्यक्ति की दु:खद मृत्यु और कुछ व्यक्तियों के घायल होने के इलावा आस-पास की दुकानों के जलने से नुक़सान हुआ है।



आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है। हम ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति और हादसे में घायल… pic.twitter.com/CPa69b6n6O — Mukesh Agnihotri (@Agnihotriinc) April 7, 2024

The accident occurred when the brakes of the diesel-filled tanker failed and it overturned in the market, catching fire and crushing several vehicles, including a scooter, which led to the death of one person.

The victim, a scooter rider, was identified as Subash Chander, a resident of Punjab, the officials said.

Of the eight injured, one is in critical condition and has been referred to Regional Hospital, Una for treatment.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri who is the local MLA expressed grief over the incident. Officials of the administration are on the spot to provide relief, he said.

Union Information cum Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur also visited the area and enquired about the cause of the incident. He consoled the family members of the bereaved and those who suffered injuries.

