Caught On Camera: Locals Fight Off Leopard With Sticks In Himachal Village

Panic erupted in Palakwah village of Una district, Himachal Pradesh, when a leopard ventured into fields on October 20 and attacked villagers working there. A video of the incident captures tense scenes as villagers wielding sticks and agricultural instruments, attempt to drive the leopard away. It is ssupected that the leopard wandered in the village from a nearby forest.

According to witnesses, the big cat was hiding in bushes between the fields. Some passersby, alarmed on hearing the leopard's growl, scrambled to flee towards the village when the animal pounced on them, injuring three locals. Villagers used sticks and stones to try and chase it away but the leopard hid behind a bicycle and iron ladder in a nearby house.

Watch the video here:

One of the victims suffered a serious eye injury, while two others escaped with minor wounds after the leopard ambushed them on a farmland adjacent to their village, PTI reported.

Soom after, a forest department team launched a search operation to locate and capture the leopard. The rescue team stealthily entered the house from an alternate route and used a tranquiliser dart to subdue the leopard safely. Once unconscious, the animal was placed in a cage and transported to the forest department's wildlife treatment centre for examination.

The incident has sparked wider public debate online about the dangers of wild animal incursions into village and residential areas, and the need for stronger safety protocols, and early warning systems in wildlife‑bordering zones. Many also voiced concerns about human‑wildlife conflict in the region, with leopards entering farmland and settlements more frequently as habitats shrink.

Human-wildlife conflict

Human-wildlife conflict is a growing concern globally, particularly in India, where it's estimated that over 500 people die annually due to encounters with wildlife, mainly elephants, tigers, leopards, and wild boars. The conflict arises from competition for natural resources, habitat loss, and fragmentation, pushing wildlife into human-dominated landscapes.

Causes of Human-Wildlife Conflict: