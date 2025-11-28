Girl, 1, Killed By Leopard In Gujarat, 7 Cages Set Up To Trap Big Cat

A one-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Gujarat's Amreli district, a forest department official said on Friday.

The incident took place around 6 pm on Thursday in Trambakpur village, a statement from Dalkhaniya Range of the state forest department said.

"Arjun Ninama's daughter was sitting beside her mother, who was cooking, in their house when a leopard entered and pulled her away. Her mother tried to shoo away the animal and even hit it with a utensil, but in vain. The girl's body was found near the house, which is around 3 kilometres away from Amreli wildlife sanctuary," it said.

"Forest and police personnel reached the spot and have begun further investigation. The Dalkhaniya Range has deployed seven cages in the area to trap the leopard," the statement added.

It said Arjun Ninama is a native of Madhya Pradesh working as a farm labourer in Trambakpur village.

On Wednesday, a two-year-old girl was killed by a lioness in Gir Gadhada taluka in Gir Somnath district.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)