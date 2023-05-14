Leopard Kills 2-Year-Old In 3rd Such Incident In Gujarat District In A Week

The forest department has set up cages in the area to catch the man-eater leopard (representational)

A two-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Gujarat's Amreli district, a forest official said on Sunday. This is the third incident in one week of children being attacked by felines in Amreli.

The latest incident took place late Saturday night when the toddler was sleeping with his family members in a hut at Katar village under Rajula range forest.

The leopard caught the boy by his neck and dragged him away to the nearby bushes. When the child's family members raised an alarm, the feline dropped the boy and escaped, the official said.

The child, who received severe neck injuries, was rushed to a government hospital in the nearby Mahuva town where doctors declared him dead, he said.

The forest department has set up cages in the area to catch the man-eater leopard and shift it away from human settlement, the official said.

Last Monday, a three-year-old boy was killed after being attacked by a leopard at Karjala village in Savarkundla taluka of the district.

On Tuesday, a five-month-old boy was mauled to death by a lioness when he was sleeping with his family in an open near Khara village in Liliya taluka of Amreli, officials earlier said.

