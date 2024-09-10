Outsourced Forest Staffer Mauled To Death By Leopard In Gujarat

Forest officials noticed pug marks and the victim's shoes and bag at the spot (Representational)

An outsourced employee of the forest department was mauled to death by a leopard in Chhota Udepur district of Gujarat, officials said on Tuesday.

The attack occurred at Pavi Jetpur range forest on Monday evening, they said.

Ganpatbhai Tettabhai (45), deployed as a watchman, was dragged into Baria forest by a leopard, and his body was found on Tuesday, range forest officer (RFO) Vanraj Solanki said.

Tettabhai, a resident of Ambakhoot village of Pavi Jetpur taluka, was an outsourced employee of the forest department.

"When Tettabhai did not return home from duty, his family members informed the forest department. The body was found on Tuesday afternoon. He had been dragged around 2 km away from the spot where he was attacked," the RFO said.

Forest officials noticed pug marks and the victim's shoes and bag at the spot, and the animal had bitten him on the back, he said.

