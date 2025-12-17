Video: Passengers' Dramatic Escape As Van Rolls Down Slope Near Dalhousie

A major accident was narrowly averted near Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh when a tourist vehicle with passengers on board suddenly started rolling down a slope.

The vehicle was prevented from plunging into a gorge only after it hit a tree, and locals and tourists were seen rushing to the site to pull passengers to safety

A video shows some passengers boarding the van, parked on a slope, when it suddenly starts rolling backwards. The passengers - all women - are seen frantically leaping out. Four women, including one whose scarf got caught in the door, manage to keep themselves upright, but two fall on the road as the van gathers momentum.

Another woman tries to jump, but slides down the cliffside after falling. Yet another hits her head on the door, falls and slides down as well, just as the van hits a tree and finally comes to a stop.

The two women can be seen being rescued by bystanders.

