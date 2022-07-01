1 Dead, 7 Injured As Chariot During Rath Yatra Touches Live Wire In Odisha

The devotees pulled the chariot to the end of the route. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man died and seven others were injured as they were electrocuted while pulling a chariot that came in contact with a live electric wire during the Rath Yatra festival in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred at Gudikhal Matha village under Basta police station when people were celebrating the festival.

After the chariot touched an overhead 11-kilovolt wire, eight people who apparently contacted rain-soaked iron plates affixed to it were electrocuted, police said.

When they were taken to the local primary health centre, one of them was declared dead on arrival.

The devotees pulled the chariot to the end of the route which was a short distance away from the spot.