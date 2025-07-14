Advertisement
"Such Despicable Acts...": India On Disruption Of Rath Yatra In Toronto

The procession in Toronto over the weekend was disrupted by some people who hurled eggs, according to media reports.

Read Time: 2 mins
"Such Despicable Acts...": India On Disruption Of Rath Yatra In Toronto
"Such despicable acts are regrettable," Randhir Jaiswal said (File)
  • India condemned the disruption of a Rath Yatra procession in Toronto over the weekend
  • The procession was disrupted by individuals who threw eggs at the event
  • India has raised the issue strongly with Canadian authorities for accountability
New Delhi:

India on Monday described as "despicable" the disruption of a Rath Yatra in the Canadian city of Toronto over the weekend and said the matter had been strongly taken up with Canadian authorities.

The procession in Toronto over the weekend was disrupted by some people who hurled eggs, according to media reports.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the disruption was caused by "mischievous elements".

"Such despicable acts are regrettable and are against the spirit of the festival, which seeks to promote unity, inclusivity, and social harmony," he said.

"We have strongly taken up the matter with Canadian authorities to hold the perpetrators of the act accountable," he added.

The Indian side hopes the Canadian government will take "necessary action to protect the religious rights of people".

The annual procession in Toronto featured the grand chariot of Lord Jagannath.

"We hope the Canadian Government will take necessary action to protect the religious rights of people," Jaiswal said.

Earlier, former chief minister Naveen Patnaik said in a social media post that the Odisha government should urge the external affairs ministry to register a strong protest with the Canadian authorities over the issue.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

