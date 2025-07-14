"Such Despicable Acts...": India On Disruption Of Rath Yatra In Toronto

India on Monday described as "despicable" the disruption of a Rath Yatra in the Canadian city of Toronto over the weekend and said the matter had been strongly taken up with Canadian authorities.

The procession in Toronto over the weekend was disrupted by some people who hurled eggs, according to media reports.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the disruption was caused by "mischievous elements".

Our response to media queries regarding an incident during the Rath Yatra procession in Toronto, Canada

"Such despicable acts are regrettable and are against the spirit of the festival, which seeks to promote unity, inclusivity, and social harmony," he said.

"We have strongly taken up the matter with Canadian authorities to hold the perpetrators of the act accountable," he added.

The Indian side hopes the Canadian government will take "necessary action to protect the religious rights of people".

The annual procession in Toronto featured the grand chariot of Lord Jagannath.

Deeply disturbed to know about the reports of eggs being hurled at devotees during #RathaJatra celebrations in Toronto, Canada. Such incidents not only grievously hurt the sentiments of Lord Jagannatha's devotees worldwide, but also cause deep anguish to the people of #Odisha,… pic.twitter.com/UeawCx6lYt — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 14, 2025

Earlier, former chief minister Naveen Patnaik said in a social media post that the Odisha government should urge the external affairs ministry to register a strong protest with the Canadian authorities over the issue.

