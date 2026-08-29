1 Dead, 5 Injured As Armed Naga Groups Clash In Remote Manipur Forest

At least one person was dead and five others were injured after a gunfight erupted in Manipur's Khumji area of Noney district between two Naga armed groups, with security forces yet to reach the location.

The exchange of fire happened in a remote jungle area, between JUF-Jenchui (ZUF-J) and JUF-Kamson (ZUF-K) factions of the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF). The two groups are involved in longstanding tensions and armed rivalry among Naga groups over influence and control in Zeliangrong-inhabited areas.

Security agencies are yet to issue an official account of the incident.

Sources said the situation remains fluid and the death count could change as security personnel reach the area and assess the situation.

The latest exchange of fire was taking place in a remote, forested stretch around Khumji, away from populated areas, sources said. The difficult terrain has made access challenging, with security agencies yet to reach the site.

Rivalry In Zeliangrong-Inhabited Areas

The confrontation comes against the backdrop of a longstanding rivalry between the NSCN-IM and the ZUF, as well as factional divisions within the ZUF.

The Zeliangrong United Front was formed in 2011 following a split involving former NSCN-IM cadres and subsequently developed a separate political position centred on Zeliangrong community interests.

The rivalry and factional tensions have periodically resulted in armed confrontations in Khoupum Valley and other Zeliangrong-inhabited areas of western Manipur, including parts of Noney and neighbouring districts.

The ZUF has advocated the protection of Zeliangrong people, land and natural resources and has maintained a demand for the integration of Zeliangrong areas under one administrative umbrella.