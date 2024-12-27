After Firing From Hills, Security Forces Retaliate In Manipur, 2 Injured: Police

Two people including a policeman were injured in an encounter with armed men in Manipur's Imphal East district on Friday, the police said.

Armed men from the hills launched gun-and-bomb attacks on Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi villages in the district. The security forces retaliated, leading to a fierce encounter, a senior police officer said.

The two were injured in the gunfight in Sanasabi village. The policeman, K Haridash, 37, was hit on his left shoulder and was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences at 3.30 pm, the officer said.

He will undergo a minor surgery, officials at the hospital said.

A village volunteer suffered minor injuries on his hands during the gunbattle. He was taken to a private hospital, where he is said to be out of danger.

The village volunteers had joined the security forces in the gunbattle against the armed men from the hills.

"Armed men from the hilltops started firing indiscriminately and hurling bombs around 10.45 am at Sanasabi village and adjacent areas, forcing security personnel to retaliate," the officer said.

Locals ran for cover when the gunfight broke out.

"Armed men also launched attacks at Thamnapokpi village around 11.30 am, creating panic in the area," the officer said.

Security forces, including CRPF personnel, rescued several women, children and elderly people, who were caught in the crossfire.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands left homeless in ethnic violence between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribes in Manipur since May last year.

Grenade Left At Doctor's House

Unidentified people left a hand grenade at the house of a doctor in Imphal's Chingmeirong area, another police officer said.

A note saying "KCP (PWG) last warning" was found along with the grenade, the officer said, adding the threat could be related to extortion. The police said they are investigating the case.

The banned organisation Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group), or KCP (PWG), is allegedly involved in extortion across Imphal valley.

Police later removed the grenade from the spot.