1 Dead, 24 Injured In Vehicle Collisions Due To Fog On Delhi-Lucknow Highway

A pile-up involving at least 20 vehicles on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district amid dense fog on Sunday morning left a person dead, and at least 24 injured, police said.

A state roadways bus travelling from Gorakhpur to Meerut hit a truck, following which several vehicles coming from behind crashed into one another due to poor visibility, said SHO of Faridpur Police station Radheshyam.

Three roadways buses, a truck and several cars were damaged in the accident. One of the trucks veered off the highway and crashed into roadside trees, while some vehicles slid off the road, he added.

Roadways bus co-driver Rahul (35), a resident of Muzaffarnagar district, succumbed to his injuries at the Faridpur Community Health Centre. The bus driver, Atar Singh, was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment, police said.

Of the injured, four were stated to be in serious condition, while several others were discharged after first aid was administered, the SHO said.

The accident led to long traffic snarls on both carriageways of the highway. Police reached the spot and carried out rescue operations, and traffic was restored after about half an hour.

